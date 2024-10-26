Homo Comfortus
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Sin and Status
Have those in power always used legal processes to impose their will over ordinary citizens, while supporting those of high status who conspire to…
7 hrs ago
•
Ralph
7
Share this post
Homo Comfortus
Sin and Status
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
October 2024
We are in a battle
But there will be a time to write the stories and the songs
Oct 26, 2024
•
Ralph
Share this post
Homo Comfortus
We are in a battle
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
July 2024
Why weren't doctors, nurses and pharmacists warned not to collaborate with coercive and mandatory COVID-19 vaccination?
Devastating failure to protect the public by the regulators of the medical profession
Published on Vaccination is political
•
Jul 8, 2024
December 2023
Freedom to speak
This is our defence against autocracy. It was hard won, and is always under threat.
Published on Homo Comfortus
•
Dec 26, 2023
The covid response in Australia
Were we waiting for genetic vaccines that were not being designed to prevent transmission?
Dec 23, 2023
•
Ralph
5
Share this post
Homo Comfortus
The covid response in Australia
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
'A reckless pursuit of new-technology genetic vaccines'
For the Australian Covid Inquiry Panel
Dec 17, 2023
•
Ralph
1
Share this post
Homo Comfortus
'A reckless pursuit of new-technology genetic vaccines'
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
A post-vaccine testimony
Experience, diagnosis, and remedy for a vaccine injury
Dec 8, 2023
•
Ralph
Share this post
Homo Comfortus
A post-vaccine testimony
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
November 2023
A Role for Government
a libertarian view
Nov 13, 2023
•
Ralph
Share this post
Homo Comfortus
A Role for Government
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
October 2023
The Voice Referendum - is it a Trojan Horse?
Voice, Treaty, Truth
Oct 1, 2023
•
Ralph
1
Share this post
Homo Comfortus
The Voice Referendum - is it a Trojan Horse?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
July 2023
Changing sex, irreversibly
the risks of closing off our options
Jul 31, 2023
•
Ralph
Share this post
Homo Comfortus
Changing sex, irreversibly
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Freedom to speak
This is our defence against autocracy. It was hard won, and is always under threat.
Jul 28, 2023
•
Ralph
Share this post
Homo Comfortus
Freedom to speak
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
Welcome
Mostly stuff around economics and health systems
Jul 14, 2023
•
Ralph
Share this post
Homo Comfortus
Welcome
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Ralph
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts